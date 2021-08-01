Need alert, nimble diplomats team at UN, says Shashi Tharoor as India assumes presidency

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has placed trust in Indian diplomats as the country assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday and said that India needs "alert and nimble" at the forum to advance our agenda.

While speaking with ANI, Tharoor, who was a career official at the UN for over 20 years, said that India has a good team at the United Nations and expressed hope that "our people will do a good job and make India proud."

"Whatever happens, we have to have diplomats who are capable, alert, and nimble enough to cope with it, to respond to it, and to give the world a certain leadership in the matter. I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes," said the Congress MP.

"Assumption of the UNSC Presidency is a routine thing, it goes in alphabetical order and this month it's India's turn ... We have a good team. I hope that our people will do a good job and make India proud," he added.

Speaking on India's agenda, the Congress MP said, "Peacekeeping is an area where from the very from the inception of the practice of peacekeeping at the UN, India has been a world leader. I am glad that is a priority issue. Terrorism is something we can't avoid. Because it is something thrust upon on us."

Tharoor further said the Security Council is where all issues of peace and security are supposed to arise and India may have certain intentions, but who knows what will happen in the world "between now and at the end of the Indian presidency in August end."

On Sunday, India assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month.

India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021.

During the presidency, India said it will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

India will also be organizing a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers. Tirumurti apprised that the UN Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East.

UN Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor