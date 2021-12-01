Nepal: Consulate General of India organises blood donation camp in Birgunj

As part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate World AIDS Day, the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a Blood Donation Camp inside the chancery premises on December 1, Consulate General of India said on Wednesday.

The members of the Consulate actively participated in the event, the Consulate General said in a release.

The Camp was organized with the cooperation of the Birgunj office of Nepal Red Cross Society. The Consulate is committed to inculcating the practice of Blood Donation amongst the officers and staff members and to spreading public awareness towards Blood Donation.

Consul General Nitesh Kumar thanked the representatives of the Nepal Red Cross Society and the members of the Consulate for their contributions to a noble cause.

( With inputs from ANI )

