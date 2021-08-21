Nepal PM inaugurates Indian-built old age home in Lalitpur

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated the new building of an old age home built with Indian assistance.

Jyapu Samaj Jestha Nagarik Ananda Niketan Bhawan, a model old-age home for senior citizens, and a modern, disabled-friendly facility the old age home, consists of 110-beds along with a health check-up room, kitchen, necessary furniture and other equipment.

The old home was built with the Indian assistance of five crore Nepali rupees under the Government of India's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

"Government of India considers itself to be fortunate to be associated with this project with the grant assistance of 5 crore Nepali rupees which contributed to the building of this Old age home under Government of India's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP)," Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

"We are very proud of our contribution but at the same time, we are committed to continue making such contributions for the well-being of both our society and in this case the old age people in particular from Jyapu Samaj," he added.

India has already completed more than 450 HICDPs in Nepal, as part of the development cooperation between the two countries, across the length and breadth of Nepal.

"Implementation of these projects is an important part of our development cooperation. These projects aim at community development at the grass-root level," a release from the Indian embassy stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor