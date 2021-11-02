Nepal PM thanked PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner: Shringla

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner to Nepal, during their first meeting on the sidelines of the COP26, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

While addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister Modi's Glasgow visit, Shringla informed that the Nepali PM also thanked PM Modi for assistance that India had provided Nepal in post-earthquake relief for the construction houses, schools and several cultural sites.

"The Prime Minister of Nepal started by thanking PM for the assistance that India had provided Nepal in post-earthquake relief -- the construction of 50,000 houses in the Gorkha district. A number of schools and hospitals and a number of cultural sites were restored, which were badly affected by the earthquake. He also spoke about the cross border oil pipeline which connects part of India and Nepal and the utility of the pipeline," Foreign Secretary said during the briefing.

"He also thanked the Prime Minister for providing vaccine in a timely manner to Nepal including the one million does that has just been supplied. He also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal at his earliest convenience," he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart noted the excellent cooperation between two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said that this was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Deuba assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

"The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders," the MEA said.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the leaders discussed the issue of climate change and COVID-19. "PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor