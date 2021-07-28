Nepal: Property worth millions gutted in fire at furniture factory in Kathmandu

Properties worth millions were gutted in a fire incident at a local furniture factory in Kathmandu, police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, properties worth 100 million Nepali rupees were damaged in the incident. It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control.

"As per our preliminary investigation, the main reason behind the fire incident was a short circuit. The incident took place in a sofa manufacturing factory. The owner informed us that there were about 100 sets of sofas kept in the stock. An estimated loss amounting to one hundred million was incurred in the incident," Raj Kumar Shahi, Police Inspector of Nepal Police told ANI.

Nearly half a dozen firefighters from Kathmandu as well as Lalitpur rushed to the spot which lies near Swayambhunath Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. No human casualties were reported in the incident, as per the police.

"Our area is linked with ring road and also lies on way to Swayambhunath Temple. The road leading up to here is in perilous condition, ignored by government authorities, today an incident of fire occurred in our area and firefighters found it too hard to get to the spot. Thankfully the fire was brought under control," Ima Sharma, a local resident told ANI.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police were also called to the site for assistance as the fire threatened to sweep into nearby residential areas.

Security personnel and officials carried people to the safe areas and evacuated them from houses as four cooking gas cylinders also exploded in the fire incident. As per the locals also it took about two hours to bring the fire under control.

( With inputs from ANI )

