Nepal warns of stern action against protests targeting PM Modi, says won't allow anyone to go against other nations

Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has warned of stern action against those staging protests targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it will not allow anyone to go against any foreign nation.

Terming the protests "reprehensible and disgraceful" it warned of legal action against all those who attempt to take the law into their hands.

In a release issued on Sunday afternoon, the ministry stated that the activities of chanting slogans, holding demonstrations and burning effigies to tarnish the image of the neighbouring friendly nation's prime minister have caught the attention of the Home Ministry.

Calling the protests as an attempt to "defame" the prime minister of a neighbouring country, the ministry has urged people not to hamper Nepal's relations with any country by staging agitation against their leaders.

"The government of Nepal is trying its best to improve its relationship with friendly countries and will not allow anyone to go against any foreign nation. We urged everyone not to do anything that can hamper our relations with any country by staging agitation against their leaders," the release read.

The home ministry's warning comes after some members of the student union affiliated to the CPN (Unified Socialist) party staged protests and burned an effigy of PM Modi.

They staged a protest against an incident that happened in late July when personnel of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly cut off an improvised cable crossing while a Nepalese national was using it to cross the Mahakali River.

According to reports, the Nepalese youth Jaysing Dhami fell into the river and has been missing since then.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor