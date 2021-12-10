Nepalese government likely to issue ID cards for refugees, excluding Tibetans

The Nepalese government has excluded Tibetans from the proposal of issuing identity cards to the refugees in the Himalayan country.

There are reportedly no plans to grant Tibetan refugees the identification documents that would allow them to pursue higher education, set up businesses, and other activities to self-sustain, reported Phayul.

The ministry has sent a proposal to the Cabinet, if endorsed, the distribution of refugee identification cards for Bhutanese can be initiated," Nepalese Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey informed The Kathmandu Post.

"No decision has been taken on issuing similar identification cards to Tibetan refugees living in Nepal," the Home Secretary added.

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates more than 12,000 Tibetans are living in Nepal.

According to government estimates, over 4000 of them are still seeking refugee cards, without which they could face difficulties pursuing higher education, finding employment, and getting access to basic services, reported PHAYUL.

Earlier this year, the US had also called on Nepal to register and document all Tibetan refugees.

These identity cards should grant the right to work, own businesses, and ensure equal access to public education, health, social protection and livelihoods to the Tibetan refugees in the country, a US's State Department spokesperson had said.

But despite regular calls from governments and rights groups, Kathmandu had not issued id cards to Tibetans refugees.

The Nepalese have stopped issuing refugee identification cards to Tibetans in 1994 and have no records of Tibetan refugees since 1995. A move largely due to its growing ties with China and its crackdown on Tibetans around the globe, reported PHAYUL.

( With inputs from ANI )

