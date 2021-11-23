Netherlands: European B'desh Forum to organize conference on Pak war crimes 1971 on Nov 30

European Bangladesh Forum, a platform of Bangladeshi European is set to organize an international conference on November 30 in the Netherlands to commemorate the victims of the 1971 Genocide in Bangladesh committed by the Pakistan military.

The conference will be held at Nieuwspoort, the Internationaal Perscentrum in Den Haag (attached to Parliament building) from 12:00 to 17:00 hours. A number of experts with international reputations working on 'Genocide' issue from the UK, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland and Bangladesh will take part in the discussion.

Besides, speakers from different ethnic groups including Afghan, Sindh, Baloch and Pashtun will speak on the occasion. Bangladesh ambassador in the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah will also address the conference.

The conference will start with the screening of a 10-minute documentary film titled, 'War Crimes 1971' on Genocide in Bangladesh committed by the Pakistan military and their collaborators, which is considered as one of the worst mass atrocities that the world witnessed in the 20th century.

The Pakistan army occupation in 9 months killed approximately 3 million people, exploited over two hundred thousand girls & women and forced 10 million people to take shelter in India. This number of people killed by the Pakistani Army is the highest in such a short period, as the Second World War cost the lives of 60 million people, but that War lasted for 6 years and spread over three continents.

Unfortunately, the Bangladesh Genocide has today become a forgotten chapter in history. Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the crime or offered a formal apology to Bangladesh despite the worldwide demand by the people of Bangladesh and other nationals including Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun, Afghans who suffered similar atrocities by Pakistan.

Other speakers include at the event include Dr. Nuzhat Chowdhury, a member of a Genocide victim family from Bangladesh, Dr. Ahmed Ziauddin, Board Member, International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF), Belgium, Mariam Solaimankhil, Former MP & former Advisor on International Relations at the Office of the Afghan President, Chris Blackburn, Communications Director, Swiss InterStrategy Group & 'Friend of Bangladesh' Award Recipient, UK, Baseer Naveed, Executive Director, International Human Rights Council, Hong Kong (Sindh).

( With inputs from ANI )

