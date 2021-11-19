New media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, formed in Kabul

A new media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan has been formed in Kabul.

The media supervisory body, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan has sworn to protect the Afghan media and freedom of speech, reported Afghanistan's TOLOnews.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday.

Some of the journalists and media personnel posed concerns over the misuse of journalism for personal benefits and interests. TOLOnews quoted an Afghan journalist as saying, "Some of the organizations vowed to work for journalists but we saw that they didn't bring any positive results."

The media organization or the watchdog has pledged to safeguard the rights of Afghan media and journalists and also in talks with the Taliban regime with regard to the status of women journalists, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted, Abozar Saram, head of the organization as saying, "We are in negotiations with the Islamic Emirate regarding the status of women journalists. The ongoing problems (in the media family) gave us the motivation to create this organization."

This is following the withdrawal of media operations by Afghan media organizations. Over 70 per cent have halted operations due to restricted access to information and other economic hurdles stated Afghanistan's national journalist union.

