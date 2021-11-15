New wave of covid in China, university sealed as many students test positive for the virus

Covid-19 cases have again started to rise in China. More than 1,500 students at a Chinese university have been kept in hotel isolation due to an increase in corona infection. Dozens of corona patients were found on Sunday at Zhungaze University in the northwestern city of Dalian Province, China, according to the news agency. After this, the university campus was sealed and the students were kept in the hotel. They will attend online classes from there. They are being served meals in their rooms.

China is pursuing a zero tolerance policy towards corona. Wherever corona patients are found, lockdown is being implemented immediately. Quarantine, testing and travel restrictions are now commonplace for most people. Vaccination against corona is also gaining momentum in China. China is claimed to have the highest dose of vaccine in the world. Now there are also preparations to give a booster dose.

COVID had almost vanished from China last year. But now the number of infection cases is increasing in many parts of the country. So far, 98,315 cases of corona have been reported in China, with 4,636 deaths. According to China's National Health Mission, 32 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, with 25 of these cases being found in Dalian alone. Various restrictions are being imposed in China to prevent the spread of corona infection.