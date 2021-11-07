New Zealand PM Ardern welcomes US greater presence in Indo-Pacific

Amid China's assertiveness, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday welcomed signs of the US greater presence in the Indo-Pacific.

In an interview with the US network NBC, Ardern said that New Zealand will not shy away from criticising China's human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, reported Gulf Today.

Ardern said that under President Joe Biden, the US has "an incredibly important role" to play in strategic defence, economy and trade ties in the region.

"We welcome that physical presence, being part of important talks in our region," she told the "Meet the Press" programme. "And we have seen, we have seen that greater ... engagement in recent times."

She also said that her government has "mature" ties with China that allow for disagreement.

Ardern's government is accused of going easy on China's much-questioned humanitarian record, prompting some commentators to label Wellington a "weak link" in the US-led Five Eyes security alliance comprising of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK.

But the New Zealand leader rejected suggestions that economic ties with her country's largest trading partner were muting her ability to voice broader concerns, reported Gulf Today.

Ardern also noted, "heightened tensions" between China and Australia, which has been hit with punitive sanctions by Beijing over its outspoken stance on issues such as the treatment of Uyghurs and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.

Ardern will be hosting an online summit next week of leaders from the Asia-Pacific, including the US, China and Japan, to discuss how the region can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, reported Gulf Today.

( With inputs from ANI )

