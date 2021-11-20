New Zealand reports 174 new cases of COVID-19
New Zealand reported 174 new cases of COVID-19, said the country's Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.
Of 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 172 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 6,701, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, according to the ministry.
There were 70 COVID-19 patients in the country's hospitals, it said.
New Zealand recorded 9,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the ministry, 83 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)
