Ngulkham Jathom Gangte accredited as next Indian Ambassador to Libya

By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 12:24 AM2021-10-14T00:24:50+5:302021-10-14T00:35:02+5:30

Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, presently Indian Ambassador to Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Libya with residence in Tunis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

Ngulkham Jathom Gangte accredited as next Indian Ambassador to Libya | Ngulkham Jathom Gangte accredited as next Indian Ambassador to Libya

Ngulkham Jathom Gangte accredited as next Indian Ambassador to Libya

Next

Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, presently Indian Ambassador to Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Libya with residence in Tunis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

An MEA release stated that Gangte is a 1994 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of External AffairsTunisTunisiaMinistry for external affairsMinistry of external affairs of indiaMinistry of external affairs ministryTuniIndian external affairs ministerExternal affairs ministry of indiaMinistry of external affairs of government of india