NIA arrests 2 Kerala women for pro-IS activities in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 A team of NIA officials who arrived in Kannur on Tuesday morning took into custody two women for their alleged pro-IS activity and recorded their arrest.

The women include Shifa Harris and Misah Siddique.

The NIA officials arrived at the residence of these women around 6 a.m. and after taking them into custody, they were both produced in the court under the online mode.

The two women will now be taken to Delhi shortly.

Incidentally, the NIA had visited their homes earlier this year.

The arrest of the two women came soon after their associate M. Anwar was arrested a few days back. The reason for the arrest of the two women is because they were trying to spread the message of IS, the terrorist outfit, said sources.

The close kith and kin of the two women, however, are tight-lipped and refused to react to the media.

