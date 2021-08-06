NIA files charge sheet against PFI member Hassan in C Sasikumar murder case

New Delhi, Aug 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan, a key conspirator in the C Sasikumar murder case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has charged Hassan under several sections of the IPC and the UA(P)A before a Special NIA Court in Chennai.

The case relates to the murder of Sasikumar on September 22, 2016 when he was returning on his scooter.

Sasikumar was the then spokesperson of Hindu Munnani (Front) Coimbatore. The case was registered at Coimbatore and the NIA had taken over the probe later.

Earlier the NIA had filed two charge sheets against four accused persons in the case.

The spokesperson said that a further probe had revealed the role of Hassan. The official said that Hassan was driving the motorcycle on which assailant Shabir was sitting pillion while attacking Sasikumar.

After executing the killing, Hassan had fled from India in November 2016.

The official said that all the accused are members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) Coimbatore. They had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque to take revenge against Sasikumar, a Hindu Munnani spokesperson who had led protests for removing a SDPI flag post in Sangroor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

"Based on credible information on February 9, 2021, Hassan was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi upon his arrival from Oman.

