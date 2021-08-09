NIA searches 5 locations in J&K's Bandipora in terror funding case

New Delhi, Aug 9 A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 56 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-terror probe agency on Monday conducted searches at five more locations in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeM) terror funding case, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency along with J&K Police and CRPF conducted searches at five places in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said that searches conducted include the premises of office bearers and members of the proscribed association JeI.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects," the official said.

On Sunday, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said that the agency had registered a case on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on February 5 this year relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act, even after its proscription on February 28, 2019.

The official said that the members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of "Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal" purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities. "But these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities," the official said.

The official said that the funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.

According to NIA, JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.

The official said that the searches conducted on Sunday included the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association, its members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by JeI.

The Falah-e-Aam trust, owned by the JeM situated in Nowgam outskirts area of Srinagar has also been raided.

NIA sources said the focus of these raids is to probe the funding sources of the banned organisation.

An agency source said that the anti-terror probe agency is carrying out the searches at the premises linked to senior members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

