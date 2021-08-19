NIA searches at 3 Patna locations in Jehanabad arms recovery case

New Delhi, Aug 19 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at three locations in Patna in connection with the case relating to arms recovery from Bihar's Jehanabad.

An NIA spokesperson said that searches were carried out at the premises of an accused and two others, who are suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunitions for the proscribed CPI-Maoist in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The official said that during the searches, several incriminating materials including hand-written documents, and Maoist literature or books have been seized, as well as digital storage devices in the form of pen drives.

The NIA case is based on the FIR registered by Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of a major haul of arms and ammunition from the possession of Parshuram Singh in Jehanabad. The NIA took over the probe on June 17 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor