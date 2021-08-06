NIA takes over probe into propagation of Jihadi terrorism by B'deshi nationals

New Delhi, Aug 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a case of propagation of Jihadi terrorism. A NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has taken over the probe in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The case was earlier registered in West Bengal's Kolkata on July 10 this year under several sections of the IPC and Foreigners Act.

The official said that the case relates to Bangladeshi nationals S.K. Shabbir, Joseph and others, who had illegally entered India and were sympathisers or members of terrorist organisations. The official said that Shabbir, Joseph had hatched a conspiracy along with their unknown associates to wage war by recruiting, motivating vulnerable Muslim youth against the Indian government as well as neighbouring Bangladesh to establish a 'Caliphate', by removing democratically elected governments through criminal force.

The official said that they were propagating their ideology and hatred in society by following, sending and sharing various Jihadi texts, posts and videos through a Facebook profile named 'Sekh Sabbir'.

