Nifty hits 17,000 for first time, Sensex well above 57,000

Mumbai, Aug 31 The Indian stock market continues to make new milestones as the Nifty50 has hit the 17,000 mark for the first time in its history on Tuesday.

The landmark feat comes just after the BSE Sensex hit the 57,000 mark earlier in the day.

The Nifty50 has touched a new record high of 17,048.80 points, while the Sensex has hit an all-time high of 57,280.44 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in telecom and healthcare stocks. The rise in Indian indices came amid a mixed trend in the global markets.

Around 1.10 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,040.05, higher by 109.00 points or 0.64 per cent from its previous close of 16,931.05 points.

Sensex was trading at 57,244.00, higher by 354.24 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous close of 56,889.76. It opened at 56,995.15 and has touched an intra-day low of 56,859.10 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, while the major losers were Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor