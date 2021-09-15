Nifty hits new high, Sensex up 260 points

Mumbai, Sep 15 The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange scaling a new high. It touched a fresh record high of 17,458.80 points.

Around 10.30 a.m., Nifty was trading at 17,456.05, higher by 76.05 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 17,380 points.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 58,514.12, higher by 267.03 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close of 58,247.09.

It opened at 58,354.11 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 58,520.04 and a low of 58,272.82 points.

The across-the-board rise was led by telecom and oil and gas stocks.

The top gainers so far on the Sensex were NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Titan Company, while the major losers were Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Nestle India.

