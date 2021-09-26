NITI Aayog CEO participates in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad, Sep 26 NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday participated in Green India Challenge of TRS Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Amitabh Kant planted saplings along with Santosh Kumar and Lok Sabha MP Venkatesh Netha at his residence in New Delhi.

Santosh Kumar, a leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), also presented a book "Vriskha Vedam" to him.

The NITI Aayog CEO appreciating the efforts of Santosh Kumar for the Green India Challenge programme and the book. He said every village needs to take up this programme. "If we move forward in the same way, we can surely succeed in climate change," he said.

Amitabh Kant said he would soon nominate three more for Green India Challenge.

Launched by Santosh Kumar in 2018, the Green India Challenge has seen participation by many leading politic, celebrities, bureaucrats and eminent people from various walks of life.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in the challenge so far.

