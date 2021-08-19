N.K. Singh replaces former PM Manmohan Singh as IEG president

New Delhi, Aug 19 N.K. Singh, who has chaired the 15th Finance Commission, has been appointed as the president of Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) at a meeting of its general body early this week.

He succeeds former prime minister Manmohan Singh who retired from the presidency of the IEG Society earlier this month.

Former CII Director General Tarun Das is the current chairman of the Board of Governors while Ajit Mishra is the director of the institute.

The name of N.K. Singh was suggested for consideration of the general assembly of IEG by Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of economic liberalisation of 1990s and had served as president of IEG since 1992.

