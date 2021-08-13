No change in fuel prices

New Delhi, Aug 13 Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained static for the 27th consecutive day on Friday.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was unchanged at Rs 89.87 a litre.

Global crude prices have now softened to just around $71 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $70 a barrel and crossing $75 a barrel later in the month.

Lower oil and product prices prices should have actually resulted in consumers getting relief by way of a cut in retail price of petrol and diesel, rather, the OMCs have decided it's best to wait and watch the disruption now as crude price are still swinging.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.08 a litre. Diesel is also price at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities respectively.

The long price pause has come after fuel prices increased on 41 days in the current financial year.

