No China made cars in India? Narendra Modi has his say!

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he has repeatedly asked US-based electric car company Tesla to start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India. He said that his government has assured Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk that the government will provide all possible help to the company to start manufacturing in India. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said that I have categorically told Tesla not to sell such electric cars in India at all, which your company has made in China. You should manufacture electric cars in India, and also export cars from India. It is noteworthy that Tesla has demanded a reduction in the import duty on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

Gadkari said that the electric cars manufactured by Tata Motors are no less than the electric cars manufactured by Tesla. He said that whatever help Tesla wants, it will be provided by our government. He said he is still in talks with Tesla executives about the company’s demand for tax exemptions. Last month, the heavy industry ministry also asked Tesla to start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India first and then consider any tax concessions. Nitin Gadkari said that the government intends to increase the sales share of electric vehicles to 30 per cent in private cars, 70 per cent in commercial vehicles and 80 per cent in two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2030 as there is an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector. Gadkari said that if electric vehicle sales reach 40 per cent in two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India will be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonnes, costing 3.5 lakh tonnes.

