No drugs found, Aryan gets 3-day NCB custody, with 2 others
By IANS | Published: October 4, 2021 08:18 PM2021-10-04T20:18:04+5:302021-10-04T20:25:16+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 4 Spelling a setback, a Mumbai Magistrate Court on Monday extended the NCB custody of Aryan Khan - son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan till October 7, though no drugs were found from him during the rave party bust aboard a luxury cruise ship on Saturday
