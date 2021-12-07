No more Friday-Saturday,weekends UAE announced

No Friday-Saturday weekends in UAE. The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it will transition to a four and half-day working week starting next year, and Saturday- Sunday will move to full weekly holidays, this change has been made in order to develop better economic developments in the global market.



The oil-producing Gulf state, the region's commercial, trade, and tourism hub, has Friday-Saturday weekend. But from 1 January 2022, it will transit to Saturday- Sunday and on Friday there will be half-day work till 12noon.



A government statement said the move would "ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies."



In most Muslim countries Friday is given as a holiday, but now the people have work on Friday till 12 noon ahead of Friday sermons and prayers.



The UAE has taken major steps to increase its development in foreign investments at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighboring Saudi Arabia.

In the past few years, UAE is growing rapidly and developing its economy in the best way possible and after this change, the companies have to work 4 and half days a week.

