No rain forecast for Delhi

New Delhi Aug 16 Although it will be partly cloudy in Delhi on Monday but the MeT has forecast no rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain within the next few days. The India Meteorological Department has said there will be 'good rain' in the last 10 days of August which is expected to cover the rain deficit in the capital.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

