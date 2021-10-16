Non-local street vendor killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 16 A non-local street vendor was shot and killed by militants on Saturday in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said a non-local street vendor was shot and critically injured by militants near the Eidgah park in Srinagar city.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors said he was dead on arrival. The area has been surrounded for searches", sources said.

Reports say the street vendor has been identified as Arvind Kumar of Bihar.

Militants had killed a school principal and a teacher in a government higher secondary school in the same area on October 7.

Two days before that, militants had killed a famous pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a Bihari street vendor and a taxi driver in a series of attacks on civil.

