Non-Muslims in Afghanistan must pay jaziya: UK hate preacher

New Delhi, Aug 22 Britain's most fanatical hate preacher is urging the Taliban that non-Muslims living in Afghanistan must pay a tax known as "jaziya", often referred to as the "infidel tax".

Anjem Choudary, 54, who inspired a generation of jihadi fighters and dozens of terrorist murders, also wants to ban music and mixing between sexes, and says non-Muslims should pay an "infidel tax", the Daily Mail reported.

He has also urged the Taliban to impose a stricter form of Islamic justice, including stoning adulterers, chopping off the hands of thieves and lashing anyone caught drinking alcohol.

Any non-Muslims living in Afghanistan, he says, must pay the tax to ensure that they receive protection.

Choudary is urging the Taliban to change the name of Afghanistan to Islamic State, which is what IS called its territory once it declared a caliphate.

"There should be the removal of all borders and an invitation to all Muslims to become citizens of the new Islamic State with the aim to unite the Muslim land of the Indian sub-continent to begin with, to be the precursor of greater unity under the Khilafah

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor