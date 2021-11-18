Non-stop: American Airlines eyes Mumbai; prepares to compete with Tata-backed Air India

New Delhi, Nov 18 Re-entering India's sky after a gap of nearly 10 years, the Texas-based American Airlines is looking to connect more destinations, especially Mumbai to the US, via non-stop services.

Besides, the airline sees the sector gaining more capacity as competition heats-up, notably from the Tata Group-backed Air India.

This week, American Airlines launched a new non-stop flight between New York to New Delhi on a Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

In a conversation with , Tom Lattig, Managing Director, EMEA, Sales at American Airlines said the airline has seen healthy demand from ‘visiting friends and relatives'

