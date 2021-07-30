'Non-vaccinated population may be affected most by 3rd Covid wave'

Panaji, July 30 Goa's non-vaccinated population is likely to be affected the most in case a third wave of the pandemic hits the coastal state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

"The non-vaccinated category of the population is likely to be affected the most incase of a third wave occurrence. The symptoms that may occur depends from person to person and type of variant," Rane told the state Legislative Assembly in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.

Rane also said that it was not possible to provide a definite time frame for the arrival of the third wave.

"Occurrence of (the) third waveAof Covid dependsA on various factors and at the moment giving (a) definite time frame of its occurrence is not possible," Rane said.

The state has so far reported more than 1.71 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases and 3,144 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

