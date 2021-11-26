North Korea now bans black leather coats, check out the reason

North Korea, a country with an eccentric ruler where there is no internet, no freedom to watch movies, no permission to speak out against the government. Now another tyrannical order has been imposed on the people in this state. Leather jackets are now banned in North Korea. But let us understand why this happened.

Leather jackets of any kind will no longer be sold in North Korea, nor will anyone be able to buy them. Carrying a leather jacket around will also be considered a crime. In the last few years, there has been a huge fad in North Korea to wear leather jackets, all of which were imported from China. However, the demand for jackets has increased and now the North Korea government has banned it. But there is a different reason for this.

According to a neews report, leather jacket became popular among women after Kim’s sister Yo Jong was seen wearing one during an event. The crackdown has been imposed on cheap imitations of the fashion item. The copies of the jackets is “an impure trend to challenge the authority of the Highest Dignity".

The rule is so strict that there officcers on the road to confiscate faux leather jackets from those selling or wearing them. After Kim's TV appearance wearing leather coats, became a symbol of power. Thereafter, since September of this year, private merchants asked trading officials to import synthetic leather and the design worn by Kim was copied. Citizens of the country have opposed to the rule made by the government.