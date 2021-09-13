North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile: Report

North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing state media.

"The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance ... has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years," Yonhap quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying on Monday.

The tests of the new missile were carried out on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) before hitting the targets, Sputnik reported.

KCNA said that the test-firing was successful and was the result of two years of preparatory work and research.

"Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success," KCNA explained, as quoted by Yonhap on Monday.

The weekend tests of the long-range cruise missiles were observed by senior North Korean officials, according to KCNA.

( With inputs from ANI )

