Norway: 5 killed in 'bow and arrow' attack, accused arrested

Five people were killed in southeastern Norway on Wednesday with a bow and arrow. Two persons were injured in the incident. Police have arrested the suspect in the case. What was the motive behind the attacks at various places in the city of Kongsberg? There is no clarity about this. But police said there was no denying the possibility of a terrorist attack.

Police officer Ovind As has confirmed the death of 5 people in this incident. The two are in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. One police officer was among the injured. He was attacked at a store while he was off duty. Police have arrested one person involved in the incident. The suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old Danish national living in the city of Kongsburg.

According to reports, the attacker was a Norwegian man. He used a bow and arrow to attack. What other weapon was used in this attack? Police are investigating the incident. The assailant was handcuffed by the police. He is said to have carried out the attack alone. Norway has probably seen such violent incidents.

The assailants broke into the Coop Extra supermarket and attacked people. Initially, he targeted the crowd in the city. He then fled to a nearby area. Police had deployed helicopters and a bomb squad to chase the accused. According to media reports, police managed to nab the assailant in Dreman area, 25 km from the spot. At the time, he had tried to attack police. The motive for the attack, which took place in several places in the town center of Kongsburg, is currently unclear.