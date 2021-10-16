NSG is integral part of country's security policy: MoS Home

Manesar (Gurugram), Oct 16 Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai on Saturday said that the National Security Guard (NSG) is a part of the independent security policy of the country, brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the 37th foundation day event of the NSG, he said after a long gap, an independent security policy was formulated by PM Modi which has brought about security and peace in the country.

Praising the bravery of NSG, Rai further said that in 37 years the Force has successfully completed all tasks assigned and this force is recognized as one among the top counter terror forces of the world.

He also said that under the leadership and farsightedness of Home Minister Amit Shah and under the guidance of PM Modi, the anti-national forces know that if they act against our country they will have to pay for it very badly. Without naming the hostile neighbouring countries, he said that recently they had witnessed the consequences.

He also said that the NSG has been successfully executing its mandated jobs and the Force is well prepared for handling challenges like drones and lone wolf attacks.

Referring to the efficiencies of the bomb disposal squad of the force and proximate security, he said these have been matters of pride for all countrymen.

The Minister also said there has been a multi- dimensional change in the internal security situation in the country and all possible help has been provided to all Central Armed Police Forces and the Union Home Minister has taken many initiatives to strengthen the security forces in the country. The special health schemes and many more have raised the morale of the central forces.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has always assured all possible help to the CAPFs right from the modernization of the forces to facilities provided to the security personnel and it was a matter of pride for the country that the NSG is considered as one among the best counter terror force of the world," Rai said further.

Talking about PM Modi's 'Aatamnirbhar'(self- reliance), he said that every person and institution is part of this drive and NSG has also been participating in this campaign.

Rai also said that the NSG has also participated in the plantation drive and planted over one lakh trees in the difficult Aravali mountains.

