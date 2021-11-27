Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 12,392 to over 22.06 Million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,392 to 22,067,630 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 315 to 613,957 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.28 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,126 new cases, with 303 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 776,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 260.51 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor