Nursing student found hanging in hostel room in UP

Mathura, Oct 7 A 23-year-old nursing student was found hanging in her hostel room in the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Charitable hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday and her family members alleged that she was being harassed by the warden.

According to the police, the student hailed from Agra and had joined the institute two years ago.

Rashmi's roommate knocked at her door several times and when she peeped in from the window, she saw Rashmi hanging.

She immediately informed the warden and other staff members.

According to assistant secretary and hospital administrator Swami Kalikrishnaananda, "The student was pursuing a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery. She was a good and well-behaved student, but for the past one year she was in depression. She was taking treatment in Agra. She had requested to shift her from the second to the ground floor and we did that because of her back pain."

He claimed that she had some family issues as well and her parents turned up at the hospital for the first time on Wednesday.

"The principal had called the student's home to talk to her parents as her performance was not satisfactory, but only her grandmother turned up, two months ago," he said.

He added that when the grandmother was asked to take the woman home for some time, she refused saying that the circumstances in the house were not good.

On Sunday evening, she was talking to someone over the phone very loudly and the warden asked her to speak softly.

Superintendent of Police (city) MP Singh said the student had been staying in the RK Mission's girls' hostel and was in her second year. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed. No FIR had been registered till the filing of this report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor