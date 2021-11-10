New Delhi, Nov 10 Lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platform Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar is no stranger to India Inc and its various components.

Notably, the stellar opening of Nykaa's stock listing on Wednesday has made Nayar one of the richest self-made billionaires in the country.

Besides her, the stock's debut catapulted its promoters the Nayar family as one of India's richest self-made billionaires.

At present, the promoter family holds around 53 per cent stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa.

The stake at the opening price of Rs 2,001 per share was worth over $6.5 billion. The promoter family has stakes of Falguni Nayar and her children Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar, and the Nayar Trust.

Falguni Nayar is the Founder, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa. She has over 26 years of experience in e-commerce, investment banking and broking.

Prior to founding Nykaa, she was associated with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company for 18 years, where she served as the Managing Director.

She has also served on the boards of various companies, including Tata Motors and Aviva Life Insurance Company India.

Presently, she serves as an independent director on the boards of various companies, including Kotak Securities, ACC and Dabur India.

Listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, the scrip, as against the offer price of Rs 1,125, went to touch a high of Rs 2,248. It closed at Rs 2,206.70.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor