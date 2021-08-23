OBC students' body thanks Dharmendra Pradhan for 27% quota in NEET

New Delhi, Aug 23 Members of the All India Other Backward Classes (OBC) Students Association on Monday held a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Central government's decision to implement 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

After the meeting, the OBC students' body expressed their gratitude towards the Union government for proposing this decision.

Pradhan said that he met the OBC students' body, which expressed its gratitude for implementing 27 per cent reservation for their community in the all-India quota for NEET.

The students from the OBC association shared valuable suggestions with the Union minister on ways to ensure empowerment and welfare of their community, Pradhan said.

"I assured them that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work and do everything possible to widen the spectrum of opportunities for the marginalised and weaker sections of the society," he said.

NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 exams will be conducted across the country on September 12 following all necessary Covid-19 protocol1s.

"To ensure maintaining social distancing norms, the number of cities where NEET exams will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres has also been ramped up," he said.

This is the first time that NEET will be conducted in 11 other languages, including Punjabi and Malayalam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is arranging the entrance test centres across various cities on the basis of preference of the students appearing for NEET.

The cities are being allotted based on the preferences given by the candidates.

