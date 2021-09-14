Odisha anganwadi worker found to own assets worth Rs 4 cr

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 Assets over Rs 4 crore have been found in the possession of an anganwadi worker, the Odisha Vigilance Department said on Tuesday.

"Assets worth over Rs 4 crore, including 4 multi-storey buildings, 14 plots (10 in Bhubaneswar), 1 four wheelers, three two wheelers etc. unearthed during house search of Anganwadi Worker Kabita Mathan," the Department said in a tweet.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, six teams of the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous house searches on the properties of Mathan, located in Khordha, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

During the search operation, the vigilance sleuths found four buildings at Bhubaneswar, 14 plots, a four-wheeler, three-two wheelers, insurance deposits over Rs 2.2 lakh, gold ornaments of Rs 6.36 lakh and other movable and immovable properties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor