Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr from B tech graduate

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 The Odisha police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from a graduate engineer during a raid in Khurda district on Saturday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Kumabasta petrol pump, Khordha and seized brown sugar weighing 1,034 gram, the police said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Das of Khordha district. The accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of additional district & sessions judge, Khordha, the police said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 39 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Ganja/Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.

