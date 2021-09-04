Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr from B tech graduate
By IANS | Published: September 4, 2021 05:15 PM2021-09-04T17:15:04+5:302021-09-04T17:30:09+5:30
Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 The Odisha police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from a graduate engineer during a raid in Khurda district on Saturday.
On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Kumabasta petrol pump, Khordha and seized brown sugar weighing 1,034 gram, the police said in a statement.
The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Das of Khordha district. The accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of additional district & sessions judge, Khordha, the police said.
Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 39 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Ganja/Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.
