Odisha vigilance arrests crorepati private secretary to OSSC member

Bhubaneswar, July 31 The anti-corruption wing of Odisha on Saturday arrested Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, the crorepati private secretary (PS) to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member, on the charge of disproportionate assets.

The Bhubaneswar vigilance division has arrested Sahoo, a day after tracing disproportionate assets of more than Rs 3.51 crore, the vigilance said in a statement.

Three teams of Bhubaneswar vigilance division conducted raids at six different places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on specific allegations of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income, it said.

During the raid, the vigilance sleuths traced cash of Rs 25 lakh, two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, two single storeyed buildings at Bhakti Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, & Khordha, one four wheelers, two two-wheelers, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh, the vigilance said.

The total estimated cost of all movable and immovable properties traced during the raid is about Rs 3.79 crore. However, the total cost of disproportionate assets is about Rs 3.51 crore, which is 268 per cent of his known sources of income, they said.

Bank slips indicating huge cash deposits in Bank accounts have also been recovered. Recruitment related applicant admit cards and such other incriminating documents have also been recovered during the searches, it said.

A case has been registered in this connection under sections of PC Act and Sahoo has been forwarded to the court of special judge, vigilance.

