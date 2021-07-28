Of history and the many tales in its labyrinth

New Delhi, July 28 She doesn't really remember when she heard the story of the woman she named Feroza Begum in her book. Perhaps it was one of those tales her grandmother narrated when the children gathered around in the courtyard of their rambling home. "We loved to listen to the stories of bygone years as they had an immediacy, a reference point - about some relative or friend we knew," she recalls.

Author Tarana Husain Khan, whose book 'The Begum and the Dastan'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor