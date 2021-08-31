Officer refuses to marry till road in her village is made

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 31 A young officer in the Provincial Civil Services (PCS), has reportedly refused to get married until the road to her house in Rampur village in Adlahat area in Mirzapur is constructed.

The officer Pragati Dixit was selected in PCS last year and is presently posted as assistant commissioner in Kanpur.

Her father Daya Shankar Dixit said, "There is no road to my house and because of this, the area is not motorable.

My daughter has said that she will not marry until a road is made. She said that in the absence of the road, the baraat will not be able to come in a car or vehicle and the same problem will arise during the 'bidaai' ceremony."

Pragati's grandfather, Ravi Shankar Dixit, said that a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana had been constructed at the western end of the village but the construction had to be stopped because a local influential person encroached upon the land and built a room on it.

