Old age home owner held for elderly woman's murder in K'taka

Bengaluru, Aug 17 Karnataka Police have arrested an old-age home owner and five others in connection with the murder of an 82-year-old woman in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Kamalamma, a patient of Alzheimer disease.

Yogesh, president of Usiru foundation and employees Bhaskar, Prema, Manjunath and Vasantamma, an octogenarian, are the arrested persons.

According to RMC Yard police in Bengaluru who took up the investigation into the case, Kamalamma was attacked by another roommate Vasantamma at the centre. Both were kept in a dark room and Vasantamma banged the deceased's head with a chair repeatedly. Kamalamma succumbed to injuries due to profuse bleeding on August 7.

According to the police, the accused tried to cover up the whole incident by shifting the body of Kamalamma to the first floor and changed her clothes. They also tried to clear the marks of blood stains.

The accused informed Kamalamma's son Ramachandra that his mother faced breathing issues and asked him to rush. After arriving Ramachandra observed blood stains and got suspicious as his mother's body was already shifted to an ambulance.

He lodged a police complaint in this regard and suspected foul play. When the police took up the investigation, the accused spilled the beans in the interrogation.

Ramachandra had admitted his mother Kamalamma to an old home and paid Rs 10,000 per month. She was shifted from the main centre to a sub branch where Kamalamma was kept in the darkroom along with the accused elderly woman. Police say that they were provided food once in two days.

The investigations revealed that the sub branch did not have any facility and the owners always took customers to the main branch and got elderly persons admitted. Once admitted, they were shifted to the sub branch and ill-treated. The police are investigating.

