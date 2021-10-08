Om Birla congratulates Puan Maharani on being elected as Indonesia's first female House speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met Indonesian Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani and congratulated her for being elected the first woman Speaker of the House.

"Delighted to meet HE Puan Maharani, Speaker-House of Representatives, Indonesia. Congratulated her for being elected as the first woman Speaker of the House. Had fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest in areas of Blue Economy, climate change and Covid control," tweeted Birla.

The Lok Sabha speaker further said that India and Indonesia share a long and traditional partnership and emphasised on regular interaction among parliamentarians of both countries.

"Agreed to take our long and traditional partnership to a new level through parliamentary diplomacy. Emphasized on regular interaction among parliamentarians of both countries. The India-Indonesia Friendship Group is going to be a reality, very soon," he tweeted.

Birla is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) being organized in Rome from October 7 to 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor