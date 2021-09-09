Om Birla meets Bangladesh Speaker in Vienna, discusses best parliamentary practices, Covid vaccination

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Speaker of Bangladesh's Jatiyo Shangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury during the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments (5WCSP) in Vienna and discussed best practices in two Parliaments, COVID-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, and capacity building of MPs.

Birla and Chaudhury exchanged pleasantries on India's Amrit Mahotsav and Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee year of Independence.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "Reiterated that India attaches great value to its relations with Bangladesh, discussed with Dr Sharmin several matters, such as best practices in two Parliaments, COVID-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, capacity building of MPs."

Birla is leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Austria organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

He is accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

