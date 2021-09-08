Om Birla meets Guyanese speaker Manzoor Nadir

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met National Assembly speaker of Guyana Manzoor Nadir to discuss the strengthening of the health sector in the South American country.

"Discussed about our civilizational, cultural bonds, and enhanced engagement in trade and development. Heartening to know about their love for Indian movies," Birla said in a tweet.

Nadir also informed how their Parliament benefitted from training with India's PRIDE programme under Lok Sabha Secretariat.

'PRIDE' provides training in parliamentary processes and procedures to Parliamentarians, staff and other stakeholders under the guidance of the Indian Speaker of Lok Sabha.

"I've invited him for the centennial celebration of PAC to which he graciously agreed," Birla added in a series of tweets.

Birla is in Vienna to participate in the general debate on 'the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism's ability to deliver for the people' at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) here today, underlined India's global response to the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

