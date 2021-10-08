Om Birla meets Italian Senate President on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) here and exchanged views on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Birla congratulated Alberti Casellati for the successful organisation of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit.

"Met HE Ms. Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, President-Italian Senate on sidelines of #G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit. Congratulated her for hosting the Summit successfully. Discussed issues of energy, education, culture, infrastructure & food processing," Birla said in a tweet.

Birla also called on Indonesian Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani and President of the Senate of Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn on the sidelines of the event.

Birla is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit being organized in Rome from October 7 to 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor