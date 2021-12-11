Omicron: Booster needed to combat Omicron variant; reveals report

If you have taken second dose of the corona vaccine and it's been six months now, consider taking a booster dose. This dose will give you extra protection from covid. What is special is that this dose will also protect against new form of variant, the omicron. This is according to a study in Australia.

Preliminary statistics suggest that the Pfizer booster may provide protection against omicron. The booster dose will play the same role as the two doses of vaccine protecting against corona. When you take the first dose of the covid vaccine, your body develops immunity against a part of the virus called spike protein. In that case, if you are exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, your immune system can detect and fight the virus early. The immune response to a single dose of covid vaccine is usually short-lived. A second dose of vaccine is required for a strong and long lasting reaction. As you grow older, the amount of antibodies in your body decreases. It is considered to have a weakened immune system.

Antibodies are reduced six months or more after taking the second dose of the covid vaccine. Six months after vaccination, vaccine resistance to covid infection decreases by an average of 18.5%.